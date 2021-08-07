Back to the summertime pattern for the weekend

Saturday will mark the return to the summertime pattern in central Georgia. High temperatures should be near 90 area-wide with a 40% chance of rain. It appears the thunderstorm activity should be limited, but that's not to say we couldn't see one or two across central Georgia.

Sunday will be a lot like Saturday, just a small decrease in the amount of coverage area of showers and storms. A 30% chance of rain rather than a 40% chance like on Saturday.

Next week will be nothing short of summer like with afternoon storms and highs in the low to mid 90s and a chance of rain each and every day.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring 2 areas for development over the next 5 days. The first area is a cluster of thunderstorms rolling off the Africa coast. They have a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week.

The other area only has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days, as it makes its way towards the Lesser Antilles.

Neither system pose an imminent threat to the United States but we will keep an eye on both of them in the 13WMAZ Weather Center.

7-Day Forecast

