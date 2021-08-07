Cancel
Environment

Back to the summertime pattern for the weekend

13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 3 days ago

Saturday will mark the return to the summertime pattern in central Georgia. High temperatures should be near 90 area-wide with a 40% chance of rain. It appears the thunderstorm activity should be limited, but that's not to say we couldn't see one or two across central Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IM2Mo_0bK90hcu00

Sunday will be a lot like Saturday, just a small decrease in the amount of coverage area of showers and storms. A 30% chance of rain rather than a 40% chance like on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8vyb_0bK90hcu00

Next week will be nothing short of summer like with afternoon storms and highs in the low to mid 90s and a chance of rain each and every day.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring 2 areas for development over the next 5 days. The first area is a cluster of thunderstorms rolling off the Africa coast. They have a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrYfA_0bK90hcu00

The other area only has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days, as it makes its way towards the Lesser Antilles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIWlz_0bK90hcu00

Neither system pose an imminent threat to the United States but we will keep an eye on both of them in the 13WMAZ Weather Center.

7-Day Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRIpj_0bK90hcu00

