Connor Lamb announced earlier today that he will run for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by republican Pat Toomey. Lamb, a republican member of the U.S. House, is a former marine and federal prosecutor, who came to the spotlight after beating Keith Rothfus, who was backed by president donald trump, in a special election in 2018. Lamb said that he feels that Democrats need to build on their majority and, in his words, “Tell the truth about what’s really going on in people’s lives”. He wants to work on working-class pay, retirement security, and health care as part of his campaign.