Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ Personal Conservator Fights Back After Jamie Spears Alleges Singer Is ‘Mentally Sick’ and Needs Psychiatric Hold

By Elizabeth Wagmeister
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZrlkF_0bK8z3X400

Jamie Spears says that Britney Spears’ personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, told him that his daughter is “mentally sick” and wanted to place her under a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Now, in a statement obtained by Variety, Montgomery is pushing back on Mr. Spears claims — and, once again, asking him to step down from his daughter’s conservatorship.

“Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks,” Montgomery’s statement says, in part. “It does no good; it only does harm. We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only — the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears.”

Spears’ father is the conservator of her estate, managing all financial decisions, while Montgomery is the singer’s conservator of her person, managing all personal and medical decisions.

In new court documents, filed on Friday morning with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Spears’ father alleged that Montgomery called him last month to say that she is concerned about his daughter’s behavior and mental health and believes she might need to be placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold.

“On July 9, 2021, I received a phone call from Ms. Montgomery,” Mr. Spears says in the docs. “During our call, Ms. Montgomery sounded very distraught and expressed how concerned she was about my daughter’s recent behavior and overall mental health. Ms. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team and refused to even see some of her doctors.”

Spears’ father says that Montgomery asked for his help in addressing these issues, as she was “very worried” about the “direction my daughter was heading in.”

In response, an attorney for Montgomery, Laurieann Wright, tells Variety: “Ms. Montgomery does have concerns about Ms. Spears’ ‘recent behavior and overall mental health,’ as set forth in Jamie Spears’ Declaration dated August 6, 2021. Due to medical privacy, Ms. Montgomery cannot go into those concerns with any further detail except to say that having her father Jamie Spears continuing to serve as her Conservator instead of a neutral professional fiduciary is having a serious impact on Ms. Spears’ mental health.”

“Notably, Jamie Spears has yet to resign as Ms. Spears’ Conservator of the Person, which is why Ms. Montgomery continues to serve as Temporary Conservator of the Person,” the statement continues. “It is in Ms. Spears’ best interests that her father step down as her Conservator, so he can go back to just being Ms. Spears’ father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship.”

Montgomery denies Mr. Spears’ claim that she suggested the singer be placed under a psychiatric hold.

“Mr. Spears’ declaration misrepresents what Ms. Montgomery said to him in relation to a potential 5150 psychiatric hold for Ms. Spears,” the statement says. “At no time did Ms. Montgomery express to Mr. Spears that Ms. Spears would currently qualify for such a hold. The concern that Ms. Montgomery did raise to Mr. Spears during their telephone call is that forcing Ms. Spears to take the stand to testify or to have her evaluated would move the needle in the wrong direction for her mental health.”

Spears’ father also alleges that Montgomery acknowledged that “many of my daughter’s statements at the last hearing were not true and attributed her statements to the fact that my daughter is ‘mentally sick.’”

The hearing Spears’ father is referring to is when the superstar told the judge in mid-July that she wants to “press charges” for “conservatorship abuse.” She has made allegations of being controlled by her father to the point of not being able to choose what she wants to drink, not being able to drive in a car with her boyfriend and not being allowed to have another child or get married, as she claims her conservators will not allow her to remove her IUD birth control device. (In the past, attorneys for Mr. Spears have denied all wrongdoing.)

Spears’ father says that his “sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her.”

Despite Spears’ father’s stating he is working in the best interest of his daughter, Montgomery appears to be in line with the pop star, who told Judge Brenda Penny earlier this summer that she wants to keep Montgomery on her case and wants her father removed and put in jail. Ms. Spears said that she wants Montgomery to help her acclimate back into the real world, and Montgomery has said that she is working towards the eventual goal of getting Spears out of her conservatorship.

Attorneys for Spears’ father continue to maintain his innocence and point the finger at Montgomery. The elder Spears had previously used this tactic, and Friday’s filing indicates a continuation of that same strategy. Following his daughter’s first explosive testimony in court on June 23 where she initially broke her silence with blistering accusations against her father, he had said that he has nothing to do with any personal or medical decisions, which he says are in Montgomery’s purview.

Today, Spears’ father says that Montgomery, along with his daughter’s former court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham, who has since resigned, is the one who admitted the pop star to a facility in early 2019 and has “continued to have control of my daughter’s medical treatment and personal life ever since.”

Montgomery strongly denies this accusation, with her attorney telling Variety that she did not admit her to any facility, and she would not even have the power to make such a decision.

“As Case Manager, Ms. Montgomery worked under the sole direction and control of Jamie Spears,” Montgomery’s lawyer says in a statement. “She had no power or authority to place Britney Spears in any facility as a Case Manager — only Jamie Spears had that power in March 2019.”

The statement continues: “It is unequivocally not true that it was Ms. Montgomery and Sam Ingham ‘who admitted Ms. Spears to a facility in early 2019.’ In fact, that would have been impossible. Neither a Case Manager nor a Court Appointed Counsel could have had that power, either working alone or together. Only the Conservator of the Person would have had that power (with the Conservatee’s consent) – and, again, that was Jamie Spears in March 2019.”

Montgomery’s lawyer says that while she may have signed “routine paperwork” for the facility, she only did so “at the direction of Jamie Spears.” She says that the decision to place the singer in a facility in March 2019 was made by the singer’s treating psychiatrist at the time, Dr. Timothy Benson.

Montgomery has also appeared to align herself with the interests of Spears’ new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart. In a recent filing, Montgomery agreed with Rosengart in wanting to remove Mr. Spears from the conservatorship, and also claimed that Spears’ own doctors agree that he should be removed from the position. (Rosengart is currently working towards the removal and suspension of Spears’ father, having filed paperwork in a matter of weeks after he began working with the singer.)

In the new documents, filed by Spears’ father on Friday, he also takes aim at his daughter’s attorney and objects to moving the hearing regarding the petition to remove him from the conservatorship. Yesterday, Rosengart filed to speed up the hearing, stating it would be in the best interest of the conservatee. (As of now, the hearing is set for Sept. 29.)

“A conservatorship should be a last resort, designed to benefit the conservatee rather than a mechanism designed to serve as a tool for the enrichment of third parties,” Rosengart’s latest filing stated, once again, alleging that Spears’ father has dissipated her multi-million fortune. Yesterday’s documents said: “Mr. Spears has also enriched himself at the expense of his daughter, reaping millions of dollars from her services as a performer, in addition to paying himself $16,000 per month from Ms. Spears’ estate, $2,000 more than he has allotted to Ms. Spears, plus $2,000 per month for office expenses.”

Yesterday, Rosengart’s filing included an allegation that the elder Spears had opposed his daughter going on vacation to Maui, Hawaii. In today’s filing, Mr. Spears fights back, saying that Rosengart has made “unsubstantiated, vague accusations” and a “false statement” about the Hawaii trip.

Rosengart says that Spears’ father has exerted “absolutely microscopic control” over her life since her childhood and continues to do so today, as conservator of her estate. As an example, Rosengart claims that Spears’ father objected to his 39-year-old daughter take a vacation in Maui this past summer, but “ultimately relented.”

“Mr. Spears objected to his daughter’s wish in late July to take a short vacation, disapproving of the expenditure that would have come from his daughter’s own, hard-earned money,” Rosengart’s filing stated yesterday. “The mere objection to his adult daughter taking a brief, well-earned vacation at this point in her life, while other funds are lavishly expended, underscores why suspension, and ultimately removal, should not wait.”

Variety has reached out to Rosengart for comment regarding Mr. Spears’ new filing.

Comments / 2

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservators#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesVariety

Original Movies Are Becoming Streaming’s Most Popular Content, Led by Disney+

Even if they could be making more money from original movies if they were released via traditional theatrical distribution, it should come as some consolation to Disney that its movies have become the biggest draw among original programs on leading streaming services. That’s according to data provided exclusively to Variety...
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

Britney’s Lawyer Just Revealed Exactly How Much Her Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Madonna ‘Believes’ Her Ex-Lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart Will Be A ‘Great Advocate’ For Britney Spears

Just days after Madonna vowed to get Britney Spears ‘out of jail’, it was reported that her former lawyer Mathew Rosengart could be hired as Brit’s new attorney. Madonna has thrown her support behind fellow pop icon Britney Spears, and now the pair might even be sharing a lawyer. The “Vogue” singer, who was once represented by the high-profile attorney Mathew Rosengart, believes he would be a “great advocate” for the chart-topper in her conservatorship battle. The 62-year-old shared an Instagram Story on July 8, lambasting Britney’s legal arrangement, calling it a “violation of human rights.” Just days later, a source close to Madonna has told HollywoodLife that she genuinely wants to help her “Me Against The Music” collaborator.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Gives Disturbing Details About Ex-Husband Jamie as Conservator

More details surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship continue to surface following her shocking claims in court in June. According to TMZ, Lynne Spears didn't have much to say about her daughter other than she's "fine" when spotted at LAX, and while Spears may dislike her father Jamie Spears, she allegedly isn't fond of her mother either. While that's what sources say, according to legal documents that were obtained by the outlet, Lynne was in full support of having Spears' father removed as the conservator.
CelebritiesPosted by
CrimeOnline

Revealed: Britney Spears footed the bill for sister Jamie Lynn's $1M Florida condo despite actress claiming she's NOT on the conservatorship payroll

Jamie Lynn Spears' $1M property in Florida was paid for by Britney Spears, despite claiming she has never taken a penny from her sister, it has been claimed. The 30-year-old actress claimed earlier this month that she has not been profiting from the singer's conservatorship and rumored $60million fortune. However,...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' 'controlling' mother Lynne forced the pop star to end 55-hour Las Vegas marriage to childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander in 2004, divorce attorney reveals

The annulment of Britney Spears' marriage to childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander was the first insight into the singer's powerlessness over her own life and has had a devastating impact on it ever since. This is the view of now retired divorce attorney Mark Goldberg who is speaking out for the...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Suffers Legal Loss in Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears' fight to have father Jamie Spears removed as the conservator of her estate has hit a setback as the judge denied a request from the pop star's attorney to move up a landmark hearing, NBC News reports. Los Angeles Superior Judge Brenda Penny rejected Monday the petition to advance the hearing filed last week by Spears' new attorney, Mathew Rosengart.

Comments / 2

Community Policy