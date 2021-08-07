Cancel
Dixie Fire grows to become 3rd largest wildfire in state history | Evacuations, maps, updates

ABC10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1ovo_0bK8yt0s00

The Dixie Fire remained active overnight due to strong winds and warm temperatures, jumping in size over 100,000 acres from the previous day.

Continuously destroying homes and businesses, the wildfire burning in Butte, Plumas, Lassen and Tehama counties has burned a total of 432,813 acres and sits at only 35% containment.

The fire continues to move towards control lines while steep terrain, spot fires around the area, and wind alignment with canyons are causing difficult containment. Cal Fire expects the fire to remain active in the morning hours and make a dynamic impact overnight consisting of flanking, tree group torching, and fire running along the tops of the trees.

Firefighters continue to fight, primarily to preserve human lives and protect cultural resources and infrastructures critical to the counties. According to a press release from the Plumas County Sheriff's Office, much of Canyon Dam, a small Plumas County town, was damaged. Four people are still missing.

Northeast winds are blowing in a diurnal flow pattern. Meaning, during the night, there are downslope winds and during the afternoon upslope winds start. Wind speeds are about 10 mph and they're expecting at noon to get south-west wind flow again with winds up to 20 mph, according to Jake Cagle from Lassen National Forrest in the recent Dixie Fire Morning Operations Update .

"Mainly, it’s a lot of structure prep in there because we have to use our resources to the best advantage that we can, and right now that structure prep is the best thing we can do. That is our priority mission right now," stated Cagle.

North of Humbolt Summit is where CalFire, in their Morning Operational Update , stated that they're experiencing a lot of fire growth within the last couple of days. There was 14 miles in one day just two days ago and to prevent that from increasing, they are starting at Humbolt and working their way down to 32, then 36, and heading up to Lava National Park.

With its increase in size, the fire is now the third-largest in California history, and the largest currently burning in the U.S. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon had previously been the nation’s largest active wildfire, at 413,765 acres. The Bootleg Fire, which was sparked July 6, is 87% contained.

On Thursday , fire officials described the fire behavior as frightening. They say flames fueled by erratic gusts drove northeast through bone-dry forestland. Thousands of firefighters are battling the blaze, which has destroyed an area larger than the city of Los Angeles. However, no deaths or injuries have been reported.

Although there has been a lot of destruction, there has been no changes to the status of Chester and no report of any structures damaged or destroyed, according to Mike Wink from CalFire.

In the area of Prattville, the fire did reach the northern edge and that is what CalFire calls the fire’s edge. Wink stated that it is good because "now the fire has reached there and the field has been reduced so they’re in there mopping it up and keeping an eye on it."

About 5,222 personnel are working the fire, Cal Fire announced in its latest report. More than 13,871 structures are threatened by the fire, and so far 91 have been destroyed along with 43 minor structures.

For Thursday's updates, click HERE .

Accounts to follow:

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov .

Evacuation centers

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire , 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

RELATED : Where are wildfires burning in the Golden State?

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

RELATED : Are you wildfire ready? Here's what to do to prepare for fire season.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: California Wildfires: Dixie and River Fire Thursday night update, Aug. 05, 2021

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
