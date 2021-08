Shallotte, N.C. — A family living on the Shallotte River in Brunswick County had an animal encounter that they never expected — they found a manatee in the river. Experts say that manatees do travel in North Carolina, but seeing them is extremely rare. In a University of North Carolina at Wilmington study done from 1991 to 2012, there were only 211 manatee sightings in North Carolina and Virginia combined.