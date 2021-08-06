Highly anticipated 'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibit announces venue, new dates
After months of silence, Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums have announced the venue for their “Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Houston.”. The exhibit — which invites audiences to walk through the Dutch master’s artwork as the pieces are projected on the walls, floors and ceilings of the space — will open in a 16,500-square-foot converted warehouse at 1314 Brittmoore Road, next to The Cannon's 120,000-square-foot flagship facility.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0