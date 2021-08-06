Cancel
Highly anticipated 'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibit announces venue, new dates

By Jeff Jeffrey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of silence, Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums have announced the venue for their “Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Houston.”. The exhibit — which invites audiences to walk through the Dutch master’s artwork as the pieces are projected on the walls, floors and ceilings of the space — will open in a 16,500-square-foot converted warehouse at 1314 Brittmoore Road, next to The Cannon's 120,000-square-foot flagship facility.

