BAYONNE BRIEFS

A funeral Mass was held July 23 at St. Aedan’s Church, Jersey City, for Police Officer Morton Otundo. He passed away on July 16 after being involved in a tragic accident. Morton is survived by his son Andrew Otundo, wife Janis Aleman, mother Mary Otundo, sister Linda Rosslyn and his younger twin brothers Chris and Charles Otundo. Morton was born Nairobi, Kenya. He spent his growing years there then landed in the USA on Aug. 23, 2001. He joined the NJSP Corrections and was assigned to Jamesburg Juvenile Detention Center. Thereafter, he became an admired Jersey City Police Officer. Morton was a devoted father, an ever-caring husband, a loving son and a tremendous big brother, not just to his siblings but to everyone around him. He was a hardworking police officer, if not the hardest working one. He loved the profession as it granted him an opportunity to assist his community. He was always ready to train new officers and take them under his wing. His proudest professional moment was when both his brothers followed his footsteps and joined the JCPD. Morton became a motorcyclist in 2010. He did not just enjoy riding, it became a part of him. Riding provided him an essence of freedom and peace, then blessed him with the serenity of a cleared mind. Services arranged by the McLaughlin Funeral Home, Jersey City.