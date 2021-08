First the elephant in the room— COVID variants are very much on the minds of players in training camp, especially after the news of Lamar Jackson going down with his second case of the virus, and the Phillies-Nationals dealing with an 11-player outbreak across the street. Following practice, GM Howie Roseman said the Eagles roster is over the 90% mark with vaccinations. He clarified that those numbers are of the players who have at least started the vaccination process. QB Jalen Hurts confirmed that he was vaccinated prior to camp.