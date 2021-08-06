Cancel
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 6th

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVA - Free Report) is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days. Intellicheck, Inc. (. IDN - Free Report) is a leading technology company, developing and...

Stocks
Economy
Markets
Best Cheap Stocks for Investors to Buy Now and Hold Long Term

Many investors crave cheap stocks. Now, there are two ways to look at cheap stocks. Some investors consider stocks with low absolute dollar values as cheap. However, that would be a fallacy since cheapness is a function of valuation and not absolute stock price. What are the best cheap stocks that you can buy now and invest in for the long term?
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August

Do not assume all of Warren Buffett's stocks are buys today. Still, many Buffett stocks continue to trade at reasonable valuations. Many of Berkshire's stocks also continue to pay healthy dividends. Many investors like to turn to Warren Buffett's investing ideas for improving returns. While studying Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)...
Stocks

The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar.
Is This Profitable Pot Stock a Buy Before Q2 Earnings?

Analysts are expecting another profitable quarter from this thriving multistate operator. The stock may have as much as a 44% upside in the next 12 months. In 2020, Illinois-based multistate operator (MSO) Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) rode the ongoing cannabis boom to a successful and profitable year. This company is rapidly emerging as one of the top contenders in the U.S. marijuana industry, and even amidst a pandemic, it was able to continue expanding.
2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

With $5.7 billion invested in Tesla and Teladoc, These two stocks are ARK's largest holdings. Teladoc's comprehensive healthcare platform gives it an advantage in speed, convenience, and cost. Electric vehicle maker Tesla's Supercharger network could be more valuable than many investors realize. Cathie Wood is the founder and CEO of...
Stocks

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years to Come

Due to uncertainties surrounding rising inflation and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the stock market remains volatile. Given this environment, investors are shifting toward quality growth stocks to dodge short-term market fluctuations. So, with this, we think growth stocks Danaher (DHR), Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), Brunswick (NYSE:BC), and Matson (NYSE:MATX) could be great bets now because they are well-positioned to deliver solid returns this year and beyond. Read on.With the Fed’s continued support of the economy with its accommodative monetary policy, inflation has been rising. The Consumer Price Index hit 5.4% in June, its highest monthly gain since 2008. Furthermore, due to a resurgence of COVID cases across the country also, the stock market remains highly volatile.
Stocks

Three Stocks to Sell This Week (and One to Trade)

Owning great stocks is important, beyond a doubt, but to get the absolute most out of those holdings - to pack your portfolio with serious, market-beating performance - you've got to be ready to trim back the dead wood. Having the wrong stocks in the mix can eat away at...
Stocks

7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy That Are Booking Record Profits

Are you looking for hugely profitable stocks to buy? For one, Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) — an oil company controlled by the Brazilian government — announced record second-quarter profits on Aug. 5. The surprise $8.3 billion in net income was the company’s best Q2 results in all of its history. Of course,...
Financial Reports

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.99 million.
Financial Reports

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $188.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $189.10 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocks

Charles River (CRAI) Stock Up 5.7% Since Q2 Earnings Beat

CRAI - Free Report) stock has climbed 5.7% since its second-quarter 2021 earnings release on Aug 5. The price surge can be attributed to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance, as well as its raised 2021 guidance. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.53 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.5% and...
Financial Reports

Cactus (WHD) Down 5.2% Since Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

WHD - Free Report) shares have declined 5.2% since it reported weaker-than-expected earnings on Jul 28. Second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents. Nonetheless, the bottom line increased from 10 cents a year ago. It recorded total revenues of $108.9...
Markets

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report sales of $193.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.94 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $193.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Vital Farms Stock Gains On Strong Q2, Unchanged FY21 Outlook

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 1.7% year-on-year, to $60.32 million, beating the analyst consensus of $58.90 million. The revenue increase was driven primarily by continued growth in egg-related sales driven by increased household penetration and new distribution gains at both new and existing retail partners.
Stocks

Why Vuzix Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Vuzix reported a quarterly earnings loss of 14 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 10 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $2.92 million, which came in below the estimate of $4.33 million.
Financial Reports

Insurance ETFs Gain on Solid Q2 Earnings

MET - Free Report) , Prudential Financial (. TRV - Free Report) surpassed estimates either for earnings or revenues or both (see: all the Financial ETFs here). MetLife, the U.S. life insurance behemoth, reported earnings of $2.37 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 76 cents and increased three-folds from the year-ago quarter. Revenues rose 17% year over year to $16.24 billion but missed the consensus estimate of $16.28 billion. PRU, the second-largest U.S. life insurer, also beat on earnings but lagged revenue estimates. Earnings per share of $3.79 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 and increased two-folds from the year-ago earnings. Revenues grew 1.3% year over year to $13.1 billion but fell shy of the consensus mark of $13.83 billion.
Financial Reports

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Expenses Jump

GSBD - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 results failed to impress the markets as there hasn’t been any major price change since the earnings release late last week. Net investment income of 57 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. This included purchase discount amortization of 9 cents per share related to its merger with Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp in October 2020.

