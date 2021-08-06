New Strong Sell Stocks for August 6th

Due to uncertainties surrounding rising inflation and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the stock market remains volatile. Given this environment, investors are shifting toward quality growth stocks to dodge short-term market fluctuations. So, with this, we think growth stocks Danaher (DHR), Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), Brunswick (NYSE:BC), and Matson (NYSE:MATX) could be great bets now because they are well-positioned to deliver solid returns this year and beyond. Read on.With the Fed’s continued support of the economy with its accommodative monetary policy, inflation has been rising. The Consumer Price Index hit 5.4% in June, its highest monthly gain since 2008. Furthermore, due to a resurgence of COVID cases across the country also, the stock market remains highly volatile.