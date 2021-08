The Panhandle District QuickBooks Pro Desktop Short Courses by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be on Aug. 25 in Amarillo and Sept. 8 in Lubbock. The one-day trainings will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the respective Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Centers, located at 6500 W. Amarillo Blvd. in Amarillo and 1102 E. Drew St. north of Lubbock.