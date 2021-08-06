Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

RISE Beach Cleanup

By The Wave
Wave of Long Island
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, July 17, the Rockaway Initiative for Sustainability and Equity (RISE) hosted a beach cleanup from 11 am to 1 pm. The area we focused our efforts on was from beach 58th to beach 63rd. Now that summer is here, RISE thought it would be a great opportunity to get our beaches ready for the season. It is important to clean the beach to prevent any additional litter from entering the ocean, and to keep Rockaway Beach clean for any residents or visitors.

www.rockawave.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Rockaway Beach, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Volunteers#Youth Programs#Kayaks#Rise S Shore Corps#Environmentor#The Nyc Parks Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Incoming New York governor speaks after Cuomo's resignation

Hochul promises to "fight like hell" for all New Yorkers. Incoming New York governor, current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, addressing reporters Wednesday, said "people will soon learn my style is to listen first, then take decisive action." She will deliver an address shortly after being appointed governor to lay out...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy