RISE Beach Cleanup

On Saturday, July 17, the Rockaway Initiative for Sustainability and Equity (RISE) hosted a beach cleanup from 11 am to 1 pm. The area we focused our efforts on was from beach 58th to beach 63rd. Now that summer is here, RISE thought it would be a great opportunity to get our beaches ready for the season. It is important to clean the beach to prevent any additional litter from entering the ocean, and to keep Rockaway Beach clean for any residents or visitors.