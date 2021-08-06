Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado thieves steal packages from porches, leaves unicorns behind, deputies say

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cStFE_0bK8vGmQ00

BOULDER, Colo. — A group of thieves with an affinity for unicorns left figurines of the mythical equine on porches of homes where they stole packages from and inside vehicles from where they stole items, investigators said.

The Boulder’s County Sheriff’s Office said Shane Phillips, Marie Roman and Adrian Quintana stole cars, belongings from vehicles and swiped packages from porches, stealing about $115,000 worth of items from at least 46 homes in Boulder, Lyons and Longmont, KCNC reported.

Investigators found unicorn-themed books, drawings and figurines in the stolen cars, vehicles where items were taken and on porches where thefts occurred, which tied the crimes together. It is unclear why the suspects left them.

“We can’t speak to what their intent was, whether they left them as calling cards or whether we just happened to find them but they didn’t intend for us to find them,” Carrie Haverfield, sheriff spokesperson, told KCNC.

Phillips, 21, and Roman, 36, were arrested. Quintana, 44, is still at large. The three suspects face 53 charges for crimes within Boulder County including unlawful distribution and possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia, 12 counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft and 28 counts of first-degree motor vehicle trespass, officials said. Investigators believe the group could be responsible for other thefts outside the county as well.

Deputies called the investigation “Operation Unicorn.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
37K+
Followers
63K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Boulder, CO
Government
City
Longmont, CO
Boulder, CO
Cars
Boulder County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Cars
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porches#Unicorns#Thieves#County Sheriff S Office#Phillips#Unicorn Figurines#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Black realtor, clients handcuffed by Michigan police during house showing

WYOMING, Mich. — A realtor, his client and the client’s 15-year-old son were placed in handcuffs during an Aug. 1 property showing after police responded to the Wyoming, Michigan, home on a report of a break-in. Although officers released the trio promptly after discovering the mix-up, realtor Eric Brown and his client, Roy Thorne, told WOOD-TV that they are sharing their account of the incident because they were racially profiled. Both men and the teenager are Black.

Comments / 0

Community Policy