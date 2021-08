The 2021 Texas Performance Sheep and Goat Online Sale hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Research and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in San Angelo will take place Aug. 20. Bidding will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at integritylivestocksales.com. Animals may be viewed in person on Aug. 20 throughout the day at the Texas Sheep and Goat Expo in San Angelo.