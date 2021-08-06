Cancel
Free Guy Review: A Stealth Rom-Com Hiding Inside a Video Game World

By Mel Valentin
thatshelf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Free Guy, the Ryan Reynolds-starring, Shawn Levy-directed genre mash-up, it’s all fun and video games until a nefarious billionaire played by writer-director-actor Taika Waititi embraces his toxic, inner tech bro and decides to shut a massively multiplayer party down with extreme prejudice. Before then, though, a perfectly cast Reynolds merges his quippy, ironic, nice-guy persona with the title character to deliver a consistently engaging video game-inflected action romp, not-so-subtle anti-corporate satire, and a stealth romantic comedy that’s equal parts heartfelt and believable.

