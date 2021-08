Paul Whelan, the U.S. Marine veteran being held in Russia on espionage charges, has been released from solitary confinement, CNN reported on Sunday. Whelan reportedly spoke with his parents and his brother, David Whelan, upon his release from solitary confinement on either Thursday or Friday. During his monthlong stint in the disciplinary cell, Paul Whelan wasn't permitted to make contact with his lawyer, Olga Karlova, or the U.S. Embassy, according to the outlet.