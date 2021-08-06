The Vogelsong Awards—July 2021

Water-Oak Circle of Sports president Bruce Cianciolo makes the announcement of the organization’s awards recipients, who will be honored at the organization’s 43rd annual ceremony on Sunday, August 15 at the Pontelandolfo Community Club, La Bella Vista Pavilion, 380 Farmwood Road in Waterbury at 2 p.m. “Our honorees will be Robert Palleria, (posthumously), Corrado Perugini and Stephen Martino,” said Cianciolo.“The Phil Berchonak Memorial Award will be presented to Mark and Lisa Pavao; the Don Stepanek Community Service Award will be given to Michael Rinaldi and Stephen Gambee will receive the Dominic Romano Special Award.” Tickets can be purchased online from the COS web site at www.wateroakcircleofsports.org and selecting “Events” tab or from the main page; another way is to go directly to Eventbrite, paste the following URL into your browser and hit enter.
