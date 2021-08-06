The Vogelsong Awards—July 2021

The fourth month of the 2021 MLB season is in the books, and that means it’s time for yet another Monthly Awards program in MLB The Show 21. Last month, now-former Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber was the Lightning card, and that program is still available. But on August 5, Sony San Diego released the fourth Monthly Awards program of 2021. The first 99 OVR Lightning card has been released by SDS, and Reds first baseman and former NL MVP Joey Votto is the recipient. So, what do you need to do to unlock Votto, plus all the other rewards in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.