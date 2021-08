Over Independence Day Weekend, Chris Young welcomed thousands of music lovers for an outdoor performance in downtown Nashville as part of the making of the video for his song “At the End of a Bar.” Young recently told PEOPLE he was blown away by the attendance–while Young thought perhaps 1,500 people might attend, when showtime came, 15,000 people were there for the concert. Young also welcomed his collaborator on the track, Mitchell Tenpenny, for the outdoor concert that is seen in the song’s video.