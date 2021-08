New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is back in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Patino and the Tampa Bay Rays. Judge was scratched from Wednesday's lineup because he had to undergo additional testing for his previous COVID-19 diagnosis, and it caused him to arrive to the field late. He wound up coming off the bench and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Yankees beat the Rays 3-1. He is starting in right field on Thursday and hitting second. Greg Allen is shifting to center field in place of Estevan Florial. Gleyber Torres is hitting fifth after hitting second on Wednesday.