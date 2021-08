We've had rain this summer. And it has been manna from the heavens for our dry land. But with the rains, comes distemper. This fatal virus flourishes in wet environments and our arid climate means we are accustomed to seeing cases of parvovirus in dogs. Parvo is the big killer here in Amarillo, and pet owners understand the severity of the illness. But with the latest news of Amarillo's ongoing distemper outbreak, I see more sharp and angry words lobbied at the City of Amarillo and the Animal Welfare Management staff rather than a real understanding of how serious the outbreak is.