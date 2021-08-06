Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Great Garden Haul Vol. 36

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Martyn for sending: “Sungold and Green Zebra tomatoes, lettuce, kale, swiss chard, rainbow carrots, and some peas.”. Please send your great garden hauls via email to [email protected] with Garden Haul in the subject line and let me know what you’ve grown and what neighborhood you are in. Entries will be accepted through Labor Day. Cheers, thanks and happy gardening! Great Garden Haul is made possible, ironically, by the Friends of the White Whale Society.

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Labor Day#H Street#Sungold#Green Zebra#Swiss#The Boil Water Advisory#Coronavirus Data#The Mayor S Office#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Washington, DCpopville.com

“Advice for Securing Bikes?”

Looking for ideas for how to secure bikes outside our house. We’ve had several bikes stolen from our backyard, even when locked with two high quality locks each. Bringing them inside is not an option. Would love ideas for how to secure them. Has anyone used a small shed? Taking off a tire and the seat? Anything else?”
Food & Drinkssportswar.com

Greg at Caul's on 29 South of North Garden makes great hamburger

Bun breakfast sandwiches every morning on a hot grill in the back. Bologna, egg, and cheese,. Sausage, Egg and Cheese or Bacon, Egg and Cheese. American cheese, fwiw. Has helped. me on my drive into Work on many occassions when I needed something. really fast and didn't have drive thru...
ElectronicsPosted by
Wide Open Eats

$16 Automatic Plant Waterer Has Grown 2,900 Great Reviews From Foliage Fans and Gardening Gurus

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. We put a lot of time and energy into our houseplants. Leaving the plant babies to go on vacation can be a scary choice. Sometimes, it's just plain hard to remember the watering schedule. Too bad you can't just tie a watering can above your flora to make some DIY-type of rain sprinkler system. You know your succulents, flowers, and herbs require nourishment even when you're not around. A plant waterer can come in handy for your home irrigation needs.
Petspopville.com

“Seriously!?!?!”

Not only have the “dog people” taken over and destroyed the lower field in Rose Park but they are now doing the same to the baseball field that they just spent almost a year redoing. The lower field is a mess, dog poop and holes everywhere and people don’t stop...
Garden City, NYGarden City News

Keeping garden in Garden City

There have been a number of comments posted on the online version the the GC News in recent weeks, all evidencing the fact that the Village’s high standards in maintaining the appearance of Garden City have been seriously eroded in recent years. Among the evidence provided is: Poorly maintained public spaces including green spaces and planting beds that are not properly maintained. (See the area around the bust of Stewart in the GC LIRR lot as one example, overgrown grass and weeds everywhere). Failure to enforce Village ordinances regarding when trash and recycling should be put out at the curb. ( And it is always the same houses.) For Sale signs placed on the front lawns of houses (Hilton, the Mott). Cars parked in driveways that block sidewalks. (Always the same houses.) The terrible conditions in parking lots 7S at the top of the list, litter, weeds are the new normal there and the Village, despite repeated requests and statements that trash bins were to be installed there, never followed through. Rusting historic-styled lamp posts along Franklin.
Washington, DCpopville.com

Waxing coming to Park View

770 Park Road, NW (just off Sherman Ave) Ed. Note: This is part of the new retail in the old NationHouse building. We recently spoke about some waxing recommendations here. Thanks to T for sending the news about Waxing the City coming to Park View. Looks like they are also coming/already have a space on H Street, NE too (506 H ST NE).
Washington, DCpopville.com

So About The Hearst Field

Thanks to a couple of readers for sending: “oddly they are tearing up all of the new sod on the Hearst field. Here’s a video.”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
Interior Designinmyownstyle.com

Style Scouting: Vol. 53

Happy Sunday, friends! Can it truly be August 1st?. When I starting writing this post, I did a double take at the calendar thinking I read the date wrong!. Now that it is actually August, my mind is going into planning mode for the months ahead. Thoughts not only about how I want to decorate for seasonal changes, but live the best life I can, have all been going through my mind.
Food & Drinkschopchopfamily.org

Kids Club Vol. 33: Ice

Sharp knife (adult needed) Ice-pop mold or 8 small paper cups and wooden sticks. 2 1/2 cups fruit, all one kind or a mixture (whole blueberries or raspberries, sliced peaches, plums, grapes, apricots, nectarines, kiwis, or strawberries) 1 cup 100% white grape juice. Instructions. Divide the fruit into 8 ice-pop...
Food & Drinkshowsweeteats.com

Summer Fridays, Vol 9.

Last summer friday of July! Here’s what we’re up to this weekend. My ricotta tomato jam jar. And maybe this bruschetta chicken! Also how about this slow roasted tomato basil pasta?!. DRINKING. All the chilled rosé! Hopefully on the beach. Even though my last rosé guide was done in 2019,...
Gardeningcannonfallsbeacon.com

Garden Column: Be a garden scavenger

On Earth Day I gave a live webinar on “Climate Resilient Gardens, Understanding and Adapting to Climate Change in Minnesota” with Anne Wildenborg, Chair of the local Citizens’ Climate Lobby. I had no idea back in April how challenging the climate would prove to be this season. We discussed the...
popville.com

Missed Connection – Flager between V and U street

“I was walking my two dogs today (Saturday) just before noon on Flager between V and U street. You were parking your car on the block to help your friend move out of an apartment. We smiled at each other a few times but I didn’t have the nerve to...
Washington, DCpopville.com

Today in Hawks around Town

Thanks to Monica for sending from West End: “I mean who doesn’t want pizza for dinner on a statute?!”. If you spot a hawk or any interesting wildlife and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted it to [email protected]. Thanks! Hawks around Town is made possible by a generous grant from the Ben and Sylvia Gardner foundation.
Washington, DCpopville.com

Tap99 Opens in Navy Yard

“directly across the streetfrom the Nationals Park main gates at 1250 Half Street SE” courtesy Tap99. “”99 bottles of beer on the wall” may be an age old saying, but for 24-year-old Jason Cherry, it is the inspiration for 99 self-pour taps in Tap99, a new self-pour taphouse and restaurant located directly across the street from the Nationals Park main gates.
Petsgentside.co.uk

Mermaid found swimming in flooded Glasgow street

With much of the British Isles currently suffering on the weather front, one Glasgow resident came across a sight they never thought they'd see during this past weekend's flash floods; a mermaid. A mermaid like no other. However, this wasn't quite the mythical sea creature the man had seen in...
RecipesBon Appétit

Sweet Potato Grits

Edna Lewis once said, “People should really leave grits alone.” And we won’t argue with the queen, but in this recipe from Kia Damon (featured in Bryant Terry’s book Black Food), roasted sweet potato adds an earthy element and a creamy, custardy texture to grits. Damon suggests eating them with fried catfish, shrimp smothered in bacon gravy, mushrooms simmered in red curry, or “as our ancestors intended, with just a simple pat of butter.”
Restaurantspopville.com

José Andrés ThinkFoodGroup joins restaurants requiring vaccinations

Thanks to Liz for sending for a José Andrés Restaurants newsletter: “ThinkFoodGroup requires all team members and guests 12 years of age and older to be vaccinated…”. ThinkFoodGroup joins Showtime, area theatres, The Pug, Public Option, 1310 Kitchen & Bar, Ivy and Coney, Pitchers/ALOHA some fitness studios (including VIDA) and Danny Meyer’s restaurants which previously announced the same or similar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy