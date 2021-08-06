Great Garden Haul Vol. 36
Thanks to Martyn for sending: “Sungold and Green Zebra tomatoes, lettuce, kale, swiss chard, rainbow carrots, and some peas.”. Please send your great garden hauls via email to [email protected] with Garden Haul in the subject line and let me know what you’ve grown and what neighborhood you are in. Entries will be accepted through Labor Day. Cheers, thanks and happy gardening! Great Garden Haul is made possible, ironically, by the Friends of the White Whale Society.www.popville.com
Comments / 0