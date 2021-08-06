Small but Mighty, the Garmin Dash Cam 56 Packs Plenty of Punch

Getting that perfect shot or recording the video you want can be challenging when you don’t have a stable platform to use your camera from. No matter how hard you try, there’s always a bit of a tremor when you’re holding up your smartphone to take that picture. And if you’re at all active while recording that video? Forget about it. What you need is a gimbal to stabilise your camera and compensate for any movement, but who wants to lug around that big of a piece of equipment? Not that you need to of course. You could just go for the DJI Pocket 2 Exclusive Combo, which now comes in Sunset White.