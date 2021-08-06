Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Small but Mighty, the Garmin Dash Cam 56 Packs Plenty of Punch

By Ray Prince
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Garmin's name still means something. While Garmin is known for its GPS products, its latest claim to fame has been dominating Best Buy product tables with a more recent technological invention: dash cams. While great at capturing your chaotic commute and offering YouTube hilarity, dash cams are meant to document unfortunate encounters on the road. You know, so you’re not held liable by a fast-talking BMW driver after an accident.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dash#Smartphone#Gps#Android#Gps#Bluetooth Wi Fi#Unboxing#Usb#Wqhd#Italian#Spanish#German#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Everyone’s swarming Amazon for this $100 foldable 4K camera drone on sale for $59.99

Quadcopter drones are great, but they can also be quite expensive. In fact, finding a good option that won’t break the bank can often be a daunting task. Even when they’re on sale, prices are often still high. A good example is the $500 DJI Mavic Mini, which is on sale for just $399 right now at Amazon. That’s a huge discount and you should definitely snag one if it’s in your budget. Unfortunately, most people in search of a new drone are looking to spend much less than $399. Many people don’t realize that there are some really great options...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Apple Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 get major price cut at Amazon

If you’re looking to accessorize your wrist, wearable tech is the best answer. Smartwatches and fitness trackers allow you to break away from your phone, because you can receive notifications, calls, and track health, all from your wrist-worn device. Perusing Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, or Apple Watch deals will get you great discounts on the best smartwatches on the market.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

This EDC pen has a bolt action pocket clip

NEWS – I’ve seen lots of bolt action pens, but the Tactiv WP09 Bolt Action pen from KeySmart is the first one I’ve seen that puts the bolt action mechanism in the pocket clip. Nice! This EDC pen is constructed with machined aluminum, stainless steel, and polished copper. It features 100% waterproof Rite-In-The-Rain permanent ink that will let you write your important notes underwater and in extreme temperatures (-30°F to 250°F). Want to add one to your EDC gear collection? Then head over to KeySmart.com or Amazon where you can buy one for $49.99.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Nest Debuts New Doorbells & Its Cheapest Camera Yet

Nest has unveiled its newest products for the fall, which include a few firsts for the company. Let’s get, probably the most popular, product out of the way first. That’s the Nest Cam. Which is revamped this year, with a new design like everything else Nest has announced today. But perhaps the most important aspect of this camera is the fact that it is now under $100. The Nest Cam is going to retail for $99. Making it the cheapest Nest Cam yet.
Electronicsbicycling.com

The Insta360 Go2: A Tiny Action Cam with a Big Punch

Insta360 has been in the action camera market for some time now, starting out in the world of 360 cameras, with their original Go model as well as the super-adaptable One R. Their latest offering is a replacement to the original GO camera, named quite simply, the GO 2. The...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Noise Air Buds Plus TWS launched for Rs 1,999

Noise Air Buds Plus has been launched in India as the third true wireless earbuds in the Air Buds series. Previously, the company had launched the Noise Air Buds and Noise Air Buds Mini. The Noise Air Buds Plus are yet another TWS from the brand priced under Rs 2,000...
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Garmin Venu 2 vs Garmin Venu 2S: Which fitness tracker is better?

The Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S are two of the best fitness trackers you can buy right now, but how do they stack up against each other? Let’s find out. Garmin made a huge mark in the fitness tracking industry with the original Venu wearable – blending the company’s noteworthy approach to fitness with the modern form factor of a typical smartwatch.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Fjorden Pocketable iPhone Camera Grip with 2-Stage Shutter Button

With a 2-stage shutter button, Fjorden pocketable iPhone camera grip lets you enjoy a camera-like shooting experience on your phone. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. Fjorden is a versatile and easy-to-control phone grip that’s compatible with all iPhones running iOS 14 or newer. As shown in the images, the camera grip delivers a compact and slim form factor, so unlike regular camera grips, the Fjorden can always stay on the back of your phone without any discomfort. Meanwhile, you can choose between MagSafe iPhone case or universal adapter to attach it to your phone with ease.
CarsT3.com

Should you buy the Thinkware T700 dash cam?

With the national lockdown restrictions eased but international travel plans still all over the place, 2021 is the year of the road trip. We've always thought one of the best car accessories to take on a road trip is a dash cam, and, luckily for you, Thinkware has just launched one of the most advanced dash cams out there – the Thinkwarere T700.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Nextbase 622GW dash cam review

The Nextbase 622GW is a fully-fledged 4K dash cam with powerful features like image stabilisation, Alexa, What3Words and SOS emergency response. Video quality is superb and the camera is easy to set up thanks to a smart magnetic windscreen mount with integrated GPS. Only the clunky smartphone app lets it down, but using this isn’t compulsory.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

The Nothing ear (1) earbuds have active noise cancelation and amazing sound quality

Many earbuds exist, but one has emerged to make its mark in the grand arena of headphones. Nothing, a tech company, is releasing a limited drop of their new ear (1) wireless Bluetooth earbuds. The ear (1)’s will feature active noise cancellation, powerful speaker drivers, and up to 34-hours of incredible listening experience–all wrapped up in a sci-fi exterior. This, of course, is just scratching the surface. Let’s check out Nothing ear (1) earbuds and see what they’re all about.
ElectronicsPosted by
thedrive

Thinkware Q800Pro Is a Solid Midrange Dash Cam

One of the better dash cams we've tested. Most dash cams today excel in no more than two areas, sacrificing image and video resolution for enhanced controls or vice versa. Some charge a premium for superior design, while others are blocky, minimalist boxes with cheap plastic buttons and fragile, hard plastic housings. Low specs combined with a lesser-known brand name could relegate a dash cam to also-ran status very quickly.
ElectronicsTom's Guide

Best cheap GoPro sales and deals in August 2021

When it comes to action cameras, GoPro cams are the gold standard. However, these popular cameras can be pricey. So we're rounding up the best cheap GoPro sales you can get right now. Currently, our favorite GoPro sale is coming direct from GoPro. The manufacturer is taking up to $170...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Apple Watch 6, Garmin Watch get massive price cut at Amazon

The summer months, especially as we look toward the fall, are a great time to consider your health and fitness, and there are more versatile ways than ever to do so with these Apple Watch deals and Garmin Watch deals. Right now at Amazon, you can add health and fitness monitoring to your outdoor adventures and save $100 on the Garmin Instinct. Meanwhile, you can monitor your health and fitness while looking cool — and save $50 — with the Apple Watch Series 6.
Electronicsmanofmany.com

Shiny New DJI Pocket 2 Gets a Sparkling Upgrade

Getting that perfect shot or recording the video you want can be challenging when you don’t have a stable platform to use your camera from. No matter how hard you try, there’s always a bit of a tremor when you’re holding up your smartphone to take that picture. And if you’re at all active while recording that video? Forget about it. What you need is a gimbal to stabilise your camera and compensate for any movement, but who wants to lug around that big of a piece of equipment? Not that you need to of course. You could just go for the DJI Pocket 2 Exclusive Combo, which now comes in Sunset White.
Electronicsxda-developers

Get the 64GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just $270 right now ($80 off)

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was released last year as a competitor to Apple’s entry-level iPads, and even though it has been succeeded by the Tab S7 FE, the Tab S6 Lite is still a perfectly good tablet for light productivity and media streaming. The 128GB model has gone on sale a few times lately, but now the cheaper 64GB model is on sale for $269.99 at multiple retail stores. That’s one of the better prices we’ve seen for the 64GB model lately — it has alternated between $280 and $350 on Amazon over the past month.
Electronicspetapixel.com

The Best Places to Buy Used Cameras and Lenses in 2021

Ever since I became a photographer, most of the cameras and lenses I have purchased have been used. Most cameras and lenses only come with one-year warranties (though there are exceptions), and since some used gear sellers offer 6-month warranties, that extra half-year is often not worth the difference (to me). And, of course, some items — like vintage or discontinued cameras and lenses — are only available used.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Keep an eye on the road with the Vantrue N2S dual dash cam on sale for $190

If you have a car, you should have a dash cam! You never know what you might need it for including everything from crashes and other emergencies to catching video of rare occurances like a lightning storm or a deer in the road. A dash cam might cost a bit now, but it could save you hundreds down the road when insurance gets involved. Grab the Vantrue N2S dual dash cam on sale for $189.99 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon that takes $30 off the price. The same dash cam is still going for $220 at most retailers including Newegg and Walmart. While we have seen it go as low as $170 in the past, today's price is a good way to save.

Comments / 0

Community Policy