Small but Mighty, the Garmin Dash Cam 56 Packs Plenty of Punch
Garmin's name still means something. While Garmin is known for its GPS products, its latest claim to fame has been dominating Best Buy product tables with a more recent technological invention: dash cams. While great at capturing your chaotic commute and offering YouTube hilarity, dash cams are meant to document unfortunate encounters on the road. You know, so you’re not held liable by a fast-talking BMW driver after an accident.www.thedrive.com
Comments / 0