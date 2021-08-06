I'm a Mom and a Yoga Instructor: Here Are My Simplest Ways to Deal With Stress

Have you been intrigued by yoga and wanted to give it a try but just weren’t comfortable attending a yoga class because you weren’t sure what to expect? If so, come and discover yoga through this Virtual 2-session Intro to Yoga. These sessions will be a chance for you to introduce yourself to the practice of yoga and experiment with different options to see what is most comfortable in your body. No expectations, no judgment, just the process of finding your own practice in the comfort of your own home, yet with a community of others looking to do the same. Come share space and positive energy as you discover yoga practice. We take a high-level look at the practice of yoga. Did you know the poses are just 1 of 8 Limbs of Yoga? Yes, there are actually 8 parts to yoga! We will also explore the practices of Chair Yoga, Supported Yoga (use of a chair for balance/support) and Yin Yoga. Registration required, please visit the library's website to register.