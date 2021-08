The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving Todd Bowles a new three-year contract that keeps him as the NFL's highest-paid defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bowles had one year left on his current deal, but this contract replaces that and doesn't preclude him from taking another head-coaching job. In January, Bowles interviewed for head-coaching positions with the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. He was also scheduled to interview with the Detroit Lions but canceled the interview upon learning the Lions "had their mind made up" about Dan Campbell.