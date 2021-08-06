Cancel
Europe’s Cruel, Cruel Summer: COVID Variants Bring New Concert Restrictions

By Raphael Minder
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s pain in Spain as concerts' comeback hits new hurdles, as well as in other European countries. MADRID — In July, Colombian singer Camilo was looking forward to a sold-out performance at the LUCE Benicàssim festival in Valencia, Spain. During the pandemic, though, “sold out” has become a flexible concept. Only three days before Camilo’s July 13 concert, regional authorities abruptly reintroduced COVID-19 restrictions that include mask mandates, a prohibition on dancing, a requirement for socially distanced seating and a limit on outdoor concerts to 3,000 people -- 25% less than the festival’s previous capacity of 4,000. To comply, organizers the Music Republic reimbursed about 700 people who had most recently purchased online tickets for the show.

