Rep. Conor Lamb enters Democratic Senate primary in Pennsylvania

NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., launched a campaign for Senate on Friday, becoming the latest candidate in a Democratic primary that will shape the future of the party. The race for the open seat — Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, is not seeking re-election in 2022 — has national implications. Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote in the Senate, and Democrats see Pennsylvania as key to helping them hold or expand their majority.

