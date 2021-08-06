Nick Sirianni fights Eagles’ rotten injury luck with rest | Early Birds

Training Camp is finally upon us. As we get ever closer to the thudding of pads under the Summer sun, anticipation in the City of Brotherly Love is building. Jalen Hurts is at the center of attention as he prepares for his second year in the NFL. Howie Roseman has done a solid job of providing him with a firm base to build on and there’s an energetic Head Coach who wants to get the best out of him. But what does that look like?