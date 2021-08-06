Nick Sirianni fights Eagles’ rotten injury luck with rest | Early Birds
The Eagles coach has run shorter practices, kept an eye on veterans, and the team has already had two days off. Good morning, Eagles fans. Happy Friday! We’re eight days through training camp and Friday marks the second rest day since the start. By this point, it’s become apparent that Nick Sirianni prioritizes “attacking rest,” as he puts it. There have already been two veteran days off and practice has surpassed the 90-minute mark only once or twice in the last two weeks.www.inquirer.com
