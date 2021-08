Reality TV is the new tag-team of hip hop artist Slang Troubadour and producer Moses. With their debut single out, they’ve got the visual out to follow suit. Directed by LMNHILL, Slang cleans out his old apartment and they make the video out of it. There’s a Venom mask featured, and the song’s namesake sauce too of course. They clearly had a blast with this one – while also driving the point across that they’ll turn anyone into soup that gets in their way. Stay tuned for more from Reality TV soon.