Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR returns to Watkins Glen International on Sunday

By STAFF REPORT
greensboro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith great anticipation the NASCAR Cup Series returns to New York’s Watkins Glen International for the 23rd race of the 2021 season, the Go Bowling at The Glen, this Sunday, August 8 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Not only has the NASCAR Cup Series been on a two-week Summer hiatus while the Olympics were held, but the series also hasn’t been to Watkins Glen International since 2019 due to restrictions and schedule changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Joey Logano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Nbcsn#Mrn#Nascar Radio#Nascar Hall Of Famers#Team Penske#Indianapolis Motor#Speedway#Michigan International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Related
Indianapolis, INFanSided

NASCAR odds: You can probably guess the favorite at Indy

You can probably guess which driver is listed as the favorite to win Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. For the second consecutive week and sixth time in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the sport’s top drivers are set to go road course racing.
MotorsportsFanSided

NASCAR finally has a different points leader

Nobody has more points than Denny Hamlin, but he is now joined at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series point standings with three regular season races remaining. Ever since the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season’s second race at the Daytona International Speedway road course back in February, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin has sat atop the point standings.
Indianapolis, INAutoweek.com

NASCAR Cup Drivers Aren't Thrilled for the Indianapolis Road Course Race

Throughout its 27-year history, the Brickyard 400 wasn’t always the most entertaining race, but it was frequently regarded amongst the most prestigious. In fact, nothing was more reflective of the meteoric NASCAR boom of the 1990s than the arrival of the Cup Series to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval—joining the Indianapolis 500 as the only two events at the Racing Capital of the World.
Watkins Glen, NYNBC Sports

Kyle Larson apologizes; Christopher Bell leaves Glen frustrated

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Kyle Larson apologized, but Christopher Bell still left Watkins Glen International frustrated after their contact cost him a chance to win Sunday’s race. The incident happened on Lap 55 of the 90-lap race. Martin Truex Jr. led Bell and Larson as they raced down the frontstretch...
Motorsportsgmauthority.com

Larson Holds Off Elliott To Take NASCAR Cup Series Win At The Glen: Video

Kyle Larson held off teammate Chase Elliott in the closing laps of Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen race to take his fifth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the year. Larson took control of the race with 27 laps to go after passing Martin Truex Jr., who led a race-high 34 laps. The No. 5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver then came upon lapped traffic, however, slowing him down as the hard-charging No. 9 Camaro ZL1 of Elliott made up ground behind. Elliott then passed Truex Jr. for second with nine laps remaining before setting his sights on his teammate and fellow Chevy driver.
Watkins Glen, NYNBC Sports

What drivers said after Watkins Glen Cup race

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Here is what drivers said after Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International:. Kyle Larson — WINNER: “It was a good day. In the beginning there I knew I had a fast car and was able to close in on Joey (Logano) and Brad (Keselowski) pretty quickly, and just couldn’t really do anything with them at that point because they were a little bit better than me in the areas where I needed to build a run. But I knew my car was good and had a lot of grip. Gave me confidence there, and once the strategies kind of worked out and I ended up mid-pack, I knew I needed to beat (Logano) and (Denny Hamlin) to the front, and then I would have better tires than those guys in front of me, and the strategy would work out.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

NASCAR Cup storylines: Indy road course

A new chapter of NASCAR Cup Series racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway begins this weekend. After 27 years of competition on Indy’s famous 2.5-mile oval, NASCAR’s premier division will run for the first time on the Brickyard’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. Sunday’s race (1 p.m. ET, NBC) is the final...
MotorsportsFanSided

NASCAR: Why 4 winners aren’t locked into the playoffs

There have been 13 different winners so far in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Only nine are locked into the playoffs. The possibility for more than 16 different winners in the 26-race 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season still exists, even with just four races remaining on the schedule.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Early odds list Chase Elliott as PointsBet favorite for Indy road course

Chase Elliott is once again the favorite on a road course at PointBet Sportsbook for Sunday’s race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (1 p.m. ET, NBC). Finishing second last week at Watkins Glen International, Elliott now has seven road course wins and two runner-up finishes in his last 12 attempts.
MotorsportsFanSided

NASCAR: How the points leader could drop out of the playoffs

Denny Hamlin has led the point standings after all but one race so far in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, but he is not safe as far as the playoffs are concerned. The first 14 races of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season saw 11 different winners, and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin was not among those 11 drivers, despite the fact that he had led the point standings after every race except for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR Cup Series Regular-Season Championship Coming Down to Wire With 2 Drivers Tied for First

The race for the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season crown is will end later this month. And with just three races left, two drivers are tied atop the leaderboard in points. Denny Hamlin has led the points field since the second race of the season, despite not winning a race this year. But now he has some company. Kyle Larson, who won his fifth race this season Sunday at the Watkins Glen International raceway, moved alongside Hamlin for the top spot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy