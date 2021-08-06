Colorado thieves steal packages from porches, leaves unicorns behind, deputies say

BOULDER, Colo. — A group of thieves with an affinity for unicorns left figurines of the mythical equine on porches of homes where they stole packages from and inside vehicles from where they stole items, investigators said.

The Boulder’s County Sheriff’s Office said Shane Phillips, Marie Roman and Adrian Quintana stole cars, belongings from vehicles and swiped packages from porches, stealing about $115,000 worth of items from at least 46 homes in Boulder, Lyons and Longmont, KCNC reported.

Investigators found unicorn-themed books, drawings and figurines in the stolen cars, vehicles where items were taken and on porches where thefts occurred, which tied the crimes together. It is unclear why the suspects left them.

“We can’t speak to what their intent was, whether they left them as calling cards or whether we just happened to find them but they didn’t intend for us to find them,” Carrie Haverfield, sheriff spokesperson, told KCNC.

Phillips, 21, and Roman, 36, were arrested. Quintana, 44, is still at large. The three suspects face 53 charges for crimes within Boulder County including unlawful distribution and possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia, 12 counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft and 28 counts of first-degree motor vehicle trespass, officials said. Investigators believe the group could be responsible for other thefts outside the county as well.

Deputies called the investigation “Operation Unicorn.”

©2021 Cox Media Group