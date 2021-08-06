Swedish House Mafia Spins a Mix for BBC Radio 1’s Dance Weekend
Legendary trio Swedish House Mafia continues their reemergence in the scene with a fresh mix that’s landed on BBC Radio 1. After delivering two fresh singles for their fans around the world and the news that an album is on the way this year, Swedish House Mafia is back. The trio has clearly set off on a new path for their sound with these new releases as well, driving forward with a more breakbeat, rock-leaning sound layered with cinematic tones on “It Gets Better“ and the synth-fueled pop-leaning track “Lifetime” with Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake.edmidentity.com
