How to construct a profitable quote

By Dan Davis
thefabricator.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustry studies suggest that seven out of 10 quotes sent by a manufacturer result in no revenue. That’s pretty shocking, but it’s also easy to believe. How many shops really have the information technology infrastructure in place to get a real-time look at a job to see if it is profitable? Many shops conduct a post-job analysis of how much cost was tied to a job and then compare that to the original quote, but that is all after the fact. A metal fabricator would be in much better shape if the quotes it sent out had a more solid base in reality.

#Paperless Parts
