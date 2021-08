With a chance to catch her breathe the celebratory tour for Hawaii’s Carissa Moore is underway as the four time world champion made history earlier this week in Tokyo. “It’s been such a special past couple of days. I was overcome with emotion when it all happened and the horn blew and they were like you’re the Olympic gold medalist, I was like wait, what?,” Moore told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Wednesday afternoon from Japan. “It’s just been a crazy build up to this moment. Not only the last four years from when it was announced that surfing got accepted into Olympics but the postponement and actually getting here and the conditions were extremely challenging.”