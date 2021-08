We are in the midst of the fair season. After an incredible 6 days at the Great One, the 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair which had zero mask requirements, other fairs close to the Quad Cities are starting to implement COVID-19 mitigations which include mask mandates and other requirements. The Illinois State Fair has announced that they will be requiring masks at indoor areas and the grandstands, along with proof of a Vaccine Card, Vaccine Record, or Negative COVID-19 test in other areas of the fair.