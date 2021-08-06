Cancel
Vincennes, IN

John Yocum, Jr., 95, Vincennes

 4 days ago

John J Yocum jr, 95, of Vincennes, passed away August 05, 2021 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. John was born December 4, 1925 , in Vincennes In, the Son of John J and Emma (Hamke) Yocum. He graduated from in Lincoln High School in 1943 and later attended Vincennes University for 1 year and then was drafted for World War II. John served in the United States Army as Private First Class. He spent time in England, Germany, Czechoslovakia, and Italy and was honorably discharge . After returning from the war, John attended his last year at VU, and graduated in 1947. After V.U., John began working as a bookkeeper/ office manager at the Studebaker-Packard Dealership located at 2nd and Buntin. He worked there for 14 years until 1961, when the dealership closed. John then worked at the McCormick truck dealership for 25 years until 1986 when he retired. In retirement, John volunteered for the Old Cathedral Catholic Church as a bookkeeper for 14 years until 2000. John loved buying stocks with dividends, donating to charities, and Rocky Road ice cream. He was also a member of St Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Rosemary Johns. A mass of Christian burial will take place on 3 P.M. Monday August 9, 2021 at the Old Cathedral Catholic Church with father Tony Ernst officiating. Friends may visit from 2 P.M. until the time of the funeral mass. He will be laid to rest at the Mount Calvary Cemetery. Mass offerings in memory of John may be made at the church entrance. Online condolences may be made at www.fredrickandson.com. Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Home Vincennes Chapel was entrusted with John’s arrangements.

