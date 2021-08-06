Knox County Becomes Hottest Spot for Covid in Area

Knox County has become the area’s hottest spot for the Delta variant of Covid-19. In the latest report from the Indiana State Department of Health, 32 more people were diagnosed with Covid. That brings the County’s positive Covid rate to 14.3 percent. The new cases were more than than the next 2 counties combined– those are Daviess and Gibson Counties, with 13 new cases each. Gibson County has the highest seven-day positive Covid percentage, at 16 percent.