Geisinger reinstates visitation restrictions due to COVID-19 spread

FILE: Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

DANVILLE — Geisinger announced Friday it will reinstate visitation restrictions and continues to enforce mask requirements per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines.

Beginning Monday, Geisinger’s updated visitation policy will go into effect at each of its hospital campuses. Hospitalized patients and patients in the emergency room are permitted two visitors only. For outpatients, one visitor is permitted. Outpatient appointments include certain surgeries, pediatrics, mental or behavioral health, primary care and others.

Masks must be worn regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status by all patients, visitors and employees in all Geisinger buildings and facilities. The health system is also adjusting the capacity in waiting rooms and other public spaces, such as hospital cafeterias, to 50 percent to encourage physical distancing.

According to Geisinger data, since May 1, the health system has seen 2,696 positive COVID-19 tests, of which 95 percent were among unvaccinated individuals. Of the very few cases of vaccinated people who became infected, less than 1 percent were hospitalized with COVID-19, and all of those patients were discharged and returned home without treatment with ventilators.

Geisinger continues to offer by-appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at its community vaccine centers and select Geisinger Pharmacy locations. To make a vaccine appointment or learn more about walk-in events, call 570-284-3657 or visit geisinger.org/covidvax.