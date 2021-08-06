Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Nelly Details Country Project ‘Heartland’; Shares First Single ‘High Horse’: Listen

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNelly has been teasing the release of a Country project for quite some time now. Last October, he reunited with Florida Georgia Line for the single ‘Lil Bit‘ (which was recently certified platinum) and spoke on his Heartland project, saying it will showcase his “ability to defy genres and blend his classic sound with the true heartbeat of country music.”

hiphop-n-more.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelly
Person
Blanco Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Heartland#Apple Music Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Florida Georgia Line
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Texas Statetejanonation.net

Texas Latino lead singer Gabe Rivera shares details on new album, solo project

Texas Latino lead vocalist Gabe Rivera shared details on the group’s upcoming album and his own solo project in an interview with The AC Cruz Podcast. Texas Latino released their album From The Heart of Texas in 2020 just before the beginning of the pandemic and the disc features new songs along with the group’s greatest hits of the ’90s rerecorded with Tejano music icons like Ram Herrera, Ricardo Castillon, and more. Now, the San Antonio-based group is currently working on a new album and Rivera told The AC Cruz Podcast, “We have a lot of surprises coming up, a lot of collaborations and cool things on the way, so be on the lookout for that.”
Musictalentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Drops “Authentic” New Single

Season 17 American Idol winner Laine Hardy has been quite busy this summer with live shows, a performance on The Bachelorette, and now releasing a new single. This Louisiana native has 325,000 monthly listeners on spotify, and has put out nine singles since he won Idol in 2019. The country...
MusicNME

Listen to Turnstile’s ferocious new single ‘Blackout’

Turnstile have shared a new track called ‘Blackout’ – you can listen to it below. The song will appear on the Baltimore band’s upcoming album ‘Glow On’, which is due to arrive on August 27 via Roadrunner Records. It follows their recent surprise EP, ‘Turnstile Love Connection’. Having shared the...
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Lowland Hum Announce New Album “At Home,” Share Video for First Single

Today, Lowland Hum—the neo-folk duo comprised of Lauren and Daniel Goans—is announcing their new album At Home. As you may have guessed, the title comes from the time the pair spent at home over the course of the pandemic, which is confirmed in the track’s lead single “Where Are You?” as Lauren’s lyrics cover the familiar thrill of stepping out of the apartment if only for a little while, while later alluding to the way our conversations in quarantine gravitated from face-to-face encounters to utilitarian monologues directed at our smart watches—all over a near-ambient piano and electronic drumbeat. If it all sounds very dreamlike, well, that’s because that’s exactly where the idea for the song came from.
Beauty & Fashiondancingastronaut.com

DJ Snake disperses first solo single of 2021—stream ‘You Are My High”

Two new DJ Snake singles in as many weeks. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, fans are right to appreciate it. After releasing his sought-after ID “Ring The Alarm” with Malaa, DJ Snake returns with his first solo venture of 2021, “You Are My High.” Of note, it’s his first solo stint since 2020’s wall of death-inducing “Trust Nobody.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Liv.e Shares 6 New Songs: Listen

Liv.e has shared six new songs, releasing the tracks as part of a deluxe version of her debut album Couldn't Wait To Tell You. Listen to Liv.e’s new songs below. “I’m so glad I get to reveal with you the true ending of this project along with some live versions showcasing the ever evolving energies of the songs,” the singer said in a statement.
Musicwfav951.com

For King & Country Announce New Single

After nine, #1 hits, and with “Amen” still on the AC charts, the brother duo of For King & Country is releasing a new single today (8-6.) In a press release, Joel and Luke Smallbone stated that “Relate” was about the “ongoing search for compassion and empathy amidst our differences.”
Musicrock947.com

Listen to Papa Roach’s new rap-metal single “Swerve”

Papa Roach has released the first song from their upcoming new album. Titled “Swerve,” the defiant rap-metal track features vocals by Fever 333‘s Jason Aalon Butler and LA rapper Sueco, aka Sueco the Child. “This track came at the very end of the writing process for our upcoming album and...
MusicNME

Listen to Deafheaven’s dreamy new single ‘In Blur’

Deafheaven have shared a new track called ‘In Blur’ – you can listen to it below. The song will appear on the San Francisco band’s fifth album ‘Infinite Granite’, which is set to arrive on August 20 via Sargent House. It follows on from 2018’s ‘Ordinary Corrupt Human Love’. Opening...
Musicthebaybridged.com

Listen to Elliott Ok’s new single, “Joey”

Elliott Ok‘s new single “Joey,” released on July 22, is another example of his compositional range, lyrical prowess, and talent for awakening stunning ethereal textures. Much like his other work, “Joey” is a not just an achievement in songwriting but in crafting an environment in which an insightful story thrives and takes on a life of its own.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Nelly Keeps It Moving With "High Horse" Featuring Benny Blanco & Breland

Nelly may have shifted his genre of choice over the years, but albums like Country Grammar and Nellyville have forever cemented him as a hip-hop legend. Now, Nelly is gearing up for the release of his new country-inspired album Heartland, setting the stage with the Benny Blanco & Breland-assisted single "High Horse."
Evansville, INthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Dillbilly, “Countries”

In Their Words: “For a big part of my life, I grew up feeling like country and bluegrass were genres that I could never be a part of even though the music has always felt like home. So often queer, trans, and non-binary artists are set apart and left out even though we are everywhere, in every genre, and in every town. When I wrote ‘Countries’ it felt so good to lean into those roots with the help of Todd Sickafoose, Daren Hahn, James Deprato, Alisa Rose, and Andy Waegel. For me this tune was born from an experience of feeling harmed, heartbroken, and gaslit, but in the studio it took on so much joy thanks to the help of an incredible country singer Liz Lewis as well as Briget Boyle and the one and only Vicki Randle on backing vocals. I love that about this song, and about country and bluegrass in general. Its ability to hold complexity and feelings that are sometimes at odds. This song is that. Produced by Julie Wolf with Nino Moschella and released by Waxsimile Production, ‘Countries’ is an ode to where I come from.” — Dillbilly.
MusicNME

Listen to We Are Scientists’ new single ‘Handshake Agreement’

We Are Scientists have shared their latest single ‘Handshake Agreement’ – you can hear the new song below. The track is the next preview of the duo’s upcoming new album ‘Huffy’, which is set for release on October 8 via 100% Records. ‘Handshake Agreement’ takes aim at social media, with...
Musicedm.com

RÜFÜS DU SOL Follow Up First Single in Three Years With "Alive" Remix EP: Listen

To support the release of their first single in three years, "Alive," RÜFÜS DU SOL recently joined forces with Solomun and Anyma for official remixes. Out now via the group's Rose Avenue banner, the EP kicks off with a nearly nine-minute long remix from Solomun. The melodic house and techno virtuoso recently previewed the remix when he closed out Croatia's renowned EXIT Festival several weeks ago with an epic five-hour set. Putting his production skills on full display, Solomun's edit shows the dexterity and range of his abilities. He breathes new life into the original, offering a fresh perspective chock-full of deep grooves and intoxicating energy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy