Nelly Details Country Project ‘Heartland’; Shares First Single ‘High Horse’: Listen

In Their Words: “For a big part of my life, I grew up feeling like country and bluegrass were genres that I could never be a part of even though the music has always felt like home. So often queer, trans, and non-binary artists are set apart and left out even though we are everywhere, in every genre, and in every town. When I wrote ‘Countries’ it felt so good to lean into those roots with the help of Todd Sickafoose, Daren Hahn, James Deprato, Alisa Rose, and Andy Waegel. For me this tune was born from an experience of feeling harmed, heartbroken, and gaslit, but in the studio it took on so much joy thanks to the help of an incredible country singer Liz Lewis as well as Briget Boyle and the one and only Vicki Randle on backing vocals. I love that about this song, and about country and bluegrass in general. Its ability to hold complexity and feelings that are sometimes at odds. This song is that. Produced by Julie Wolf with Nino Moschella and released by Waxsimile Production, ‘Countries’ is an ode to where I come from.” — Dillbilly.