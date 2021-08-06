Cancel
Frankfort, IN

Patricia R. Parker

By Times Editor
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Patricia R. Parker, 90, of Frankfort, passed away Aug. 5, 2021 in her home. Surviving are her sons, Michael (Kathy) Swackhamer of Lapel and Philip (Tammy) Swackhamer of Cicero; daughters, Michele (Bob) Dewese of Grand Rapids, Ohio and Maria Swackhamer of Frankfort; sister, Geraldine “Jerri” (Denny) Ridenour of Frankfort; stepsister, Trudy George of Noblesville; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; stepmother, Vivian Newhouse; brother, Ronald Newhouse; and stepsister, Judy George.

www.ftimes.com

