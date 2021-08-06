Cancel
Frank Ocean's Homer Reveals Jewelry, Catalog, Store Hours

By Jake Silbert
Highsnobiety
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say Frank Ocean keeps a low profile is a bit of an understatement, so when he finally does go public with something, it's a pretty big deal. So it goes for his enigmatic new luxury company, Homer, which the musician properly revealed on the afternoon of August 6. What...

www.highsnobiety.com

NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Homer, NYPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Frank Ocean launches luxury brand Homer

Frank Ocean has launched a new luxury brand called Homer. The 33-year-old star has founded the independent American luxury company, which sells "fine and high jewellery pieces and printed silk scarves. The pieces were handcrafted using 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel, and American lab-grown diamonds, a press release...
Homer, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Frank Ocean doesn't want Homer to be 'less expensive' than Cartier

Frank Ocean didn't want his accessories collection to be "any less expensive than Cartier". The 33-year-old star has founded independent American luxury company Homer, which sells fine and high jewellery pieces and printed silk scarves, and he always intended to do something high end because of his aspirations when he was a child.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2023

As the live sector revs up again after a year like no other, Coachella has uniquely announced Frank Ocean as one of the headliners for its 2023 installment. Yes, 2023. Confirming the booking in an interview with the LA Times, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett concurred that it wasn’t typical practice to announce performers so far ahead.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Tyler, the Creator Talks Growing Golf Wang, BET Awards Performance, and His New Love For Vintage Cartier Watches

It’s around 10 a.m. in Los Angeles and Tyler, the Creator is energetic and cheery over our audio-only Zoom call—despite telling me he’s drunk when I ask him how he is. He’s en route to some destination. In the middle of a question, the audio goes completely silent for 10 seconds before Tyler jumps back in. “I’m driving down my hill, so there might be moments where I could sound like I’m breaking up, but don’t hang up. I’m still here,” he says.
MusicMichigan Daily

Dear Frank Ocean

I was never one to have a favorite musical artist. I just listened to whatever came on the radio as filler music. Whenever someone asked me who my favorite musician was, I never had an answer. I’d have a rotation of familiar artists I’d cite from time to time when asked during classroom icebreakers — Taylor Swift, Drake, Billie Eilish — but in reality it was simply whoever first came to mind. I’d always reduced music to having a simple purpose: to serve as background noise that occupies silence and makes car rides a little less awkward.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Now’s the Time to Master the Art of the Casually Cool Office Outfit

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What is considered a casual work outfit in 2021, might look a little differently than in years past. Even the typically suited Wall Street bankers are returning back to their lower Manhattan cubicles without the usual uniform of pristine blazers and trousers. Instead, they’re opting for untucked oxfords and—dare I say it—jeans. Even leather shoes are taking a backseat to sneakers.
Beauty & Fashionthebrag.com

Frank Ocean returns to the public eye with the debut of his luxury label, Homer

Frank Ocean is the epitome of the ultimate modern day juxtaposition – enigmatic with an undeniably influential presence. Estimated to be worth $13 million and having appeared in Time’s list of the 100 most influential people while in his mid-20s, Frank Ocean is a queer icon who continues to break down age-old stereotypes in his music and with his personal style.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

The Great Frog and Playboy Present Extensive Co-Crafted Collection of Jewelry and Apparel

London-based jewelry brand The Great Frog has joined forces with Playboy for an extensive collection that includes everything from rings and necklaces to jackets and t-shirts. The offerings include a compelling juxtaposition of two brands with strong — but largely different — iconography. Playboy, founded in 1953 represents a cheeky brand of elegance, while The Great Frog, conceptualized in 1972, has long been inspired by heavy metal music.
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Frank Ocean’s jewelry line wants to be more like Tiffany, not Travis Scott

There’s no telling how or when Frank Ocean might return to the limelight. It’s been nearly a year and a half since he released a pair of songs, “Dear April” and “Cayendo,” and remixes for each, which would have suggested the beginning of an album rollout had it involved an artist more prone to convention. Two years have elapsed since Ocean last spoke to the press and four since he’s performed in front of a live audience. When he last released a full-length project, Blonde, it was way back in August 2016 and just a day after he’d released another, Endless, which deftly concluded his contract with Def Jam and allowed him to move forward as an independent act.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Musician-Owned Jewelry Brands

Award-winning musician Frank Ocean has launched a new luxury company called 'Homer,' unveiling its first collection via a series of old-school print magazines. The collection will focus on high-end jewelry and silk scarves, which will be sold at a flagship store in New York City. Keeping with his ongoing interest...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

AAPE Goes Full On Color for Summer 21

Just in time for the dog days of summer, AAPE is releasing an exclusive collection with the artist Eric Inkala. The drop consists of a series of t-shirts with Inkala’s signature bold, punchy designs. The Brooklyn-based artist is known for his colorful and expressive work that situates itself somewhere between...
Apparelwmagazine.com

On The White Lotus,Resort Attire Weaves Its Own Tawdry Tale

There are two absolute truths about the guests who stay at the White Lotus. First, they are awful. Second, they dress impeccably well. The clothes on HBO’s buzzy mini series play a pivotal role in bringing to life the world of an upscale Hawaiian resort hosting a gaggle of needy, wealthy visitors and the employees that remain at their beck and call. From flowy, patterned dresses to linen suits, the wardrobe for The White Lotus was pieced together by costume designer Alex Bovaird, who spoke with W about her process for making the guests stand out while the employees blend in.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

Does Frank Ocean Have a Prada Collab on the Way?

When it comes to Frank Ocean news, every morsel is a meal. In a new interview with the Financial Times, he discussed his new “independent luxury company” Homer, just ahead of launching its collection of diamond-encrusted, candy-enamel pieces this past weekend. Images from the Homer lookbook contain shots of pastel nylon Prada bags, plus Ocean himself wearing a classic Prada hooded anorak—a preview, it seems, of an upcoming collaboration with the brand.
Designers & CollectionsBET

Money Moves!: Frank Ocean Debuts A Luxury Jewelry Line

Inspired by his childhood obsession, the debut collection features handcrafted jewelry pieces that use 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel, and American lab-grown diamonds. Additionally, the line features printed silk scarves. Though the collection is currently out of stock, we were quite intrigued to learn more about the line...
Home & Gardendesignboom.com

frank ocean opens luxury store on the bowery in new york for his 'homer' collection

Following the launch of frank ocean’s high-end jewelry label ‘homer,’ the luxury brand celebrates the opening of its store on the bowery in new york. the space is designed in collaboration with new york-based architecture studio ANY as an homage to product and packaging design — the interior itself is expressed as an exploded version of homer packaging, all made from aluminum and urethane. on display are pieces made from 18 karat gold, recycled sterling silver, and lab-grown diamonds together with printed silk scarves and two collaborative prada bags. while most brands focus on their digital presence, the newly introduced homer collection is only available for purchase either in person at the new bowery store, or over the phone.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Post Malone’s Stylist Launches Dresses For Dudes

Catherine Hahn is no stranger to shopping in the women’s section for her male clients, pulling frilly blouses and jewelry, and remaking women’s-inspired pieces for her guys. “There never seem to be as many options [for men] as ladies’ clothing,” says Hahn. Last April, she styled Post Malone in a dress, a dainty floral print frock that the artist wore over a white T-shirt for his live-streamed Nirvana tribute concert in Los Angeles. The look was an ode to Kurt Cobain, who wore a similar dress when he performed at a concert in Amherst, Massachusetts back in 1990. The iconic fashion statement still packs a grungy punch. Malone’s rendition was applauded by fans and the media alike. The moment was a catalyst for Hahn to launch her own line of dresses for men this summer, called Hesher World. “Posty looked so cool and comfortable in the dress which inspired me to design more and want to make dresses for all! It's so nice to have menswear options outside of the traditional suits, pants and shirts, or shorts and shirts, combinations,” says Hahn. “I wanted to make a unisex dress that could be worn every day. To work, to school, to skateboard in, or on a date.”
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Best Vintage Clothing for Men: 52 Classic Grails to Cop Immediately

Each week, our team lovingly gathers up all the best new menswear on the market for you. But what about the best vintage clothing for men? As much as we enjoy gawking at the shiniest new goods, we also love scrolling through the overstuffed likes of eBay and Etsy for pre-loved, slightly dusty, exceedingly dope throwback clothes. Buying vintage is a great way to elevate your style on the cheap while reducing fashion waste. Whether you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind graphic tee, rare designer pieces, or those sneakers you missed on drop day, the secondhand market is absolutely booming right now. That's why we've trawled the internet's treasure troves of well-loved menswear to uncover the absolute best vintage clothing for men. This time, we've curated plenty of covetable designer sunglasses, a grip of summer-improving loafers, a totally metal vintage T-shirt, and dozens of other supremely sick secondhand goods. Enjoy the dig, everybody.
Designers & CollectionsOk Magazine

Sofia Vergara Spotted Carrying $4,500 Seagrass Bottega Veneta Bag, Wearing $795 Christian Louboutin Spiked Wedges — Get The Look

Actress and TV personality Sofia Vergara was spotted house hunting around Los Angeles on July 22. The America's Got Talent judge stood out in the L.A. streets — despite wearing a casual black sweater and face mask with blue jeans — carrying a neon seagrass green/yellow bag by the ever-popular and celeb-loved Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta.

