Russia sees mortality hike in July amid surge in infections

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW -- Russia saw mortality rise at a faster pace last month amid a surge in coronavirus infections, a senior official said Friday. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the government's coronavirus task force, told the Tass news agency that Russia saw a 17.9% increase in mortality in July, year-on-year. She attributed the rise to swelling COVID-19 infections blamed on the more contagious delta variant.

