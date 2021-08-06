If they grab ISU, OkSU, et al, I don't think they'll need Boise, UH, et al

I am beginning to think that the people working on the CFP-12 committee DIDN'T fully realized what was going to happen here. The SEC knew for certain. But since no one else saw the Texas-OU to SEC thing, they had no idea that a month later that we could be talking about USC to the B1G or even ACC as a reality. This is all happening so fast and now it seems no one can stop it. No one is in charge. Not even the SEC, who, like I said the other day, was given an offer they couldn't refuse even though things were going swimmingly for them. All UT-OU had to say is that they were also considering the B1G and that was enough for the SEC to make this (yes, defensive) move.