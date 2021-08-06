Cancel
If they grab ISU, OkSU, et al, I don't think they'll need Boise, UH, et al

Cover picture for the articleThe scheduling and division format is far less important that the amount of proverbial mouths to feed. And I'm sure they would love for the ACC to take WVU. [Post edited by Maroon Baboon at 08/06/2021 4:30PM]

I don't think it's even gonna matter.

I am beginning to think that the people working on the CFP-12 committee DIDN'T fully realized what was going to happen here. The SEC knew for certain. But since no one else saw the Texas-OU to SEC thing, they had no idea that a month later that we could be talking about USC to the B1G or even ACC as a reality. This is all happening so fast and now it seems no one can stop it. No one is in charge. Not even the SEC, who, like I said the other day, was given an offer they couldn't refuse even though things were going swimmingly for them. All UT-OU had to say is that they were also considering the B1G and that was enough for the SEC to make this (yes, defensive) move.
I think the number of fans of college sports that don’t have a connection

To the school are overall fairly small. There are programs like Notre dame that draws connections to Irish Catholics as fans or the Duke’s and UNC in basketball because of Coach K or Michael Jordan. But overall, no more fans in Atlanta decide to be ardent Oklahoma fans then ones that decide to be Chicago Cubs fans. There has to be in most cases a deeper connection to draw people to invest their time and money to root for a team.
I don't think Mack would have the open doors

With admissions at Virginia that he may well have at UNC but he knows how to work with people and talk to people and would have recruited on a higher level than we have seen. At least he wouldn't have pissed off the admissions folks.
As much as I would love to think so, I don't really think the SEC is...

On pins and needles waiting to take VT. Maybe as a door prize, but I'm sure there are a number of schools that they would rather have if given a chance. Again, I hope I'm wrong, but I've read many an article over the past couple of weeks and not one mentions VT as an expansion candidate for either the SEC or Big10. None. Our best bet is a strong (or at least strong enough) ACC.
I think if you look at our roster on paper, we’re probably a bubble team.

However, when you factor in the coaching, system and track record of success, I think we’ll be comfortably in on Selection Sunday. Without seeing how we look yet, I’d be predicting a 6-7 seed. I’m expecting a big leap from Beekman. We really need Shedrick to take a big step forward as well to help replace the rim protection and lob threat that Jay gave us.
I never even saw a Lions game there

Not that I'm not old enough, I just never did. I did see the Pope there, but I was pretty young and spent the whole time bored and wishing it was a football game instead. But every time I see the word Silverdome, I read it with a monster-truck-ad voice in my head.

