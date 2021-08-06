If he was the best player in college football, why didn't he put up

What will BYU’s Zach Wilson look like in Mike Lafleur's system? It’s easy to picture after studying BYU’s offense since they essentially copy and pasted the Lafleur/Shanahan scheme and Wilson had incredible success. In 2020, Wilson threw for 33 touchdowns, ran for 10 more, and had just 3 interceptions, but what’s most fascinating is how easy it is to project him into the NFL based on system familiarity. BYU ran mostly mid zone and wide zone, ran lots of bootlegs and flood concepts, and even used base personnel (two WRs or less) to force defenses to play heavy, then BYU spread out the field. Wilson played in the exact system that Lafleur uses and shot himself up to the 2nd overall pick.