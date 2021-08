For the past several seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been the NFL’s slowest starters on opening drives. 2021 hasn’t gotten a whole lot better. Though it was just preseason action and ultimately, absolutely meaningless, the Steelers turned the ball over. Motions and sweeps a new focal point under Matt Canada, Rudolph tried to hand the ball off to Chase Claypool on a sweep to the right. The handoff was botched, fumbled, and recovered by Dallas’ first-round rookie Micah Parsons.