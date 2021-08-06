WAMW Sports

Two Olympic runners from Indianapolis could earn medals this weekend in Tokyo. Cathedral High School grad Cole Hocker finished second in the semifinals of the 1,500-meter and will compete in the final Saturday morning. The 20-year-old Hocker finished with a personal best time, and he’ll be the only American running in the final. Pike High School alum Lynna (LEEN-uh) Irby anchored Team USA to a win in the 4-by-400 meter relay semifinal. Even though Irby is not likely to be one of the four runners for Team USA in Saturday’s final, if the Americans finish on the podium, Irby would earn a medal.