Kitchens, great rooms, and owner’s baths hog all the attention when it comes to home building and design, but the small, compact rooms throughout the home have the potential to make an equally important impact on the buyer’s decision and lifestyle. Architecture firm Housing Design Matters says the powder bath, laundry room, garage entry, linen, and coat closets are not given the attention they deserve, resulting in design shortcomings when they could have improved the occupant’s life if given the opportunity. The powder bath can wow a guest and make them feel welcome, and it can also be used as a statement room.