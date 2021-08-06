Cancel
Indian women hockey team players will receive Rs 50 lakh

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanchi (Jharkhand)[India], August 6 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team players hailing from Jharkhand will receive Rs 50 lakh each and the government will build pucca houses at the place of their ancestral homes, announced Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday. CM said that the performances of the daughters were...

Hemant Soren
India
