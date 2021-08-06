Britain's coronavirus cases top 6 million

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLONDON, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- More than 6 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Britain since the start of the pandemic, according to official figures released Friday. The country reported another 31,808 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,014,023.

Posted by
Reuters

Brazil COVID cases top 20 million, death toll at 559,607

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil has had 40,716 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,175 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The South American country has now registered 20,026,533 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen...
ForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 196.6 million and more than 4 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 196.6 million on Friday, while the death toll climbed above 4.19 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The data shows that 4 billion doses of vaccine have been administered globally. Duke University research suggests at least 11 billion doses are needed to achieve herd immunity across the world. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34.8 million cases and in deaths with 612,122 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The delta variant is “as transmissible as chickenpox,” and could spread as easily from vaccinated persons as the unvaccinated, according to an internal document from U.S. health officials that the Washington Post obtained. Health officials must “acknowledge the war has changed,” regarding the variant that has spread quickly across the U.S. and rest of the world,the paper reported. The data is expected to be released Friday.
ForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 195.3 million and U.S. government may mandate vaccines for federal workers

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 195.3 million on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed above 4.17 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34.6 million cases and in deaths with 611,288 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The federal government is weighing whether to have all federal employees vaccinated against COVID-19. President Joe Biden told reporters such a requirement is “under consideration,” as he visited an intelligence facility in Virginia. Biden’s statement followed a change in policy by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is now recommending vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in areas with high COVID transmission.
Posted by
Reuters

Britain's COVID-19 cases down by 33% over past week

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Britain has reported 26,144 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Saturday, meaning the fall in cases between July 25 and July 31 stood at 33% compared with the previous seven days. A further 71 people were reported as having died within 28 days...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Global COVID-19 cases top 200 million

With the world adding about 500,000 cases a day as the Delta (B1617.2) variant surges continue in many countries, the global total today topped 200 million cases, according to the Johns Hopkins online dashboard. Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the Delta variant has now been detected...
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Cases Top 200 Million Worldwide and Reach 6-Month High in U.S., Vaccinations Speed Up, ‘No Shots, No Service’ In LA and NYC, Long COVID-19 Uncommon Among Children, Tyson Foods and Microsoft Mandate Employee Vaccinations

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 6:09 p.m. on August 6, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 201,430,552 (up from 200,691,656 Thursday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,274,316 (up from 4,263,918 Thursday) Total...
Worldtrust.org

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 202.73 million, death toll at 4,454,172

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 9 (Reuters) - More than 202.73 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,454,172​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 614,831 35,912,789 18.82 India 427,862 31,934,455 3.16 Brazil 562,752 20,151,779 26.87 Russia 332,059 6,447,750 22.98 France 112,222 6,284,708 16.76 United Kingdom 130,320 6,069,362 19.61 Turkey 52,088 5,895,841 6.33 Argentina 107,302 5,012,754 24.12 Colombia 122,277 4,834,634 24.63 Spain 82,006 4,588,132 17.52 Italy 128,209 4,390,684 21.22 Iran 94,015 4,158,729 11.49 Germany 91,765 3,790,636 11.07 Indonesia 107,096 3,666,031 4 Mexico 244,248 2,964,244 19.36 Poland 75,285 2,884,098 19.83 South Africa 74,813 2,533,466 12.95 Ukraine 53,095 2,259,151 11.9 Peru 196,873 2,124,128 60.34 Netherlands 17,869 1,885,805 10.37 Iraq 19,146 1,704,363 4.98 Czech Republic 30,363 1,674,906 28.56 Philippines 29,122 1,658,916 2.73 Chile 35,951 1,622,509 19.2 Canada 26,663 1,438,219 7.19 Bangladesh 22,411 1,343,396 1.39 Malaysia 10,749 1,262,540 3.41 Belgium 25,268 1,136,726 22.1 Sweden 14,657 1,103,693 14.4 Romania 34,313 1,084,711 17.63 Pakistan 23,865 1,067,580 1.12 Japan 15,288 1,018,554 1.21 Portugal 17,457 984,985 16.98 Israel 6,535 897,326 7.36 Hungary 30,033 809,855 30.72 Jordan 10,105 775,782 10.15 Thailand 6,110 756,505 0.88 Serbia 7,139 725,702 10.22 Switzerland 10,422 723,968 12.24 Nepal 10,093 714,877 3.59 Morocco 10,335 696,282 2.87 United Arab Emirates 1,975 692,964 2.05 Austria 10,750 663,082 12.16 Kazakhstan 6,764 634,214 3.7 Tunisia 20,931 610,660 18.1 Lebanon 7,938 570,098 11.59 Saudi Arabia 8,320 532,785 2.47 Greece 13,031 512,364 12.14 Ecuador 31,774 491,185 18.6 Bolivia 17,959 477,262 15.82 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT.
healthday.com

European Union Passes U.S. in COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- After lagging behind for months, the European Union (EU) now has a higher COVID-19 vaccination rate than the United States. Rates of people in the 27-member EU with at least one dose have climbed from less than 4 percent in mid-February to 60 percent, while rates in the United States rose from nearly 12 percent to less than 58 percent, the Associated Press reported. The figures come from Our World in Data, an online science publication associated with the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.
dallassun.com

Cuban FM lauds China's contribution to anti-COVID-19 fight

HAVANA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday appreciated China's contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "We recognize the responsible and transparent contribution of China against the pandemic," said Rodriguez on Twitter. "Cuba calls on the international community to strengthen cooperation and solidarity. We...
Medical Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.
Posted by
Axios

New data on coronavirus vaccine effectiveness may be "a wakeup call"

A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines' effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer's — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials. What they're saying: The study found the Pfizer vaccine was only 42% effective against infection in July, when the Delta variant was...
dallassun.com

Britain's Top General Calls for Retaliation on Iran for Drone Strike

Britain's top military commander, General Nick Carter, said Wednesday that Western powers need to retaliate for a suspected Iranian drone strike on an oil tanker, which killed a British security guard and the ship's Romanian captain - otherwise Tehran will feel emboldened. Speaking to the BBC, Carter, chief of the...
dallassun.com

Kenya threatens to punish civil servants who aren't vaccinated

Kenya will require all government workers to receive at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine before August 23 or face disciplinary action, according to Joseph Kinyua, the head of the nation's public service. Some staff members have opted not to get inoculated so they can continue working from home, which...
Posted by
Daily Mail

Student nurse, 22, who tested positive for Covid before flying home from Majorca claims she was left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel and says she'd 'rather be in prison'

A student nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 before flying home from Majorca has claimed she's been left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel. Sophie Burdge, 22, from Barry, Wales, spent a week on the Balearic Island with a friend following a tough few months during which she lost her partner.

