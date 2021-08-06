Cancel
Houston, TX

Houston Zoo announces birth of a leaping lemur

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

There is one more lemur born in the world, and the little critter is at the Houston Zoo.

The zoo announced the newborn ring-tailed lemur arrived Monday, born to experienced mom Cairrean.

At an estimated three ounces at birth, the unnamed newborn is clinging onto Cairrean's chest for a couple of weeks before moving to her back. The baby will then stay clinging to mom until he or she is several weeks old.

Visitors can see Cairrean, the newborn, and other ring-tailed lemurs in Wortham World of Primates in the center of the zoo, officials said.

Zoo officials will later announce the name of the baby lemur.

Critically endangered turtles hatch at the Houston Zoo

Welcome to the world, baby turtles! One of the 25 most endangered species of turtles in the world has hatched at the Houston Zoo.

Houston Zoo welcomes a committee of six African vultures

Houston Zoo to house Old World vultures for 1st time ever

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

