Fresno, CA

Shooting victim dropped off at Fresno hospital, police investigating

ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

Police are investigating after one person was shot in southwest Fresno on Friday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting victim who arrived at Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators have blocked off an area near Mayor Avenue and Mariposa Street that may be the location of the shooting.

They are working to determine what may have led up to the shooting.

Police have not released the victim's condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

