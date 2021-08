Boris Johnson’s government must end the “outrageous” inequality in pension payments for Gurkhas who fought with the British Army, Labour has said.Three Gurkha veterans are on the fifth day of a hunger strike protest outside Downing Street over the government’s failure to provide them with a full Armed Forces pension.Stephen Morgan, Labour’s shadow defence minister, said on Wednesday he was writing to defence secretary Ben Wallace to demand immediate action on the pension parity “injustice” for the Nepalese-born soldiers.“I’m really concerned about this issue – Gurkhas have served our country for 200 years,” the Labour MP told Sky News....